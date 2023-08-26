Credite Capital declares N30m dividend at AGM

By Tunde Oso

Credite Capital Finance and Investment Ltd., has declared a N30 million dividend to shareholders at 14k per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Speaking at the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting 2023 (AGM) held in Lagos the Managing Director, Mr Segun Ogunleye, also declared a bonus of N25 million to shareholders.

Ogunleye said the dividend was an increase of 27 per cent against N21 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, at 11k per share. He noted that the company, in spite of the harsh operating business environment, forged ahead and declared some profits.

Ogunleye said that the company would continue to deliver excellent results and services to its customers and stakeholders. This year, we attribute our development to hard work, commitment and the very dynamic structure of the firm.

“We understand that there’s inflation and other economic headwinds but we see it as an advantage and opportunity to explore in the face of the challenges of the business world. “What we have done is to understand our market and explore our target to get our results, particularly as we continue to grow our numbers in lending money to small and medium enterprises and also provide payroll lending to civil servants across the federation,” he said.

Ogunleye reiterated the company’s commitment to sustaining its brand integrity, and obligations even as it expands its markets and develops new frontiers to meet the needs of the people. He urged the government to continue to come up with policies that would make life better for businesses to thrive.

Chairman, Mr Tokunboh Abudu, Credite Capital Finance and Investment Ltd., noted that in spite of the challenges during 2022, the company’s performance reflected its resilience and determination to deliver optimal value to its stakeholders.

Abudu said the company closed the year on a good note, growing Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N86.7 million, representing a 27.1 per cent increase year-on-year from N68.2 million recorded in 2021.

He added that the company recorded a 28.1 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) to achieve the sum of N70.3 million for the financial year ended December 2022.

“Similarly, our gross earnings grew by 36.2 per cent to N979.5 million compared to N718.9 million reported in FY 2021.

