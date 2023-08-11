COVID-19: 2500 deaths, 1.5m new cases reported in 28 days – WHO

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation’s WHO, Weekly Epidemiological Update on Friday showed that nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases and over 2500 deaths were reported in the last 28 days.

According to the report, the cases and deaths were reported for 10 July to 6 August 2023.

The report also revealed that it was an increase of 80 per cent and a decrease of 57 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous 28 days.

The report further notes that: “While five WHO regions have reported decreases in the number of both cases and deaths, the Western Pacific Region has reported an increase in cases and a decrease in deaths. “As of 6 August 2023, over 769 million confirmed cases and over 6.9 million deaths have been reported globally. “Currently, reported cases do not accurately represent infection rates due to the reduction in testing and reporting globally. “During these 28 days, 44 per cent (103 of 234) of countries reported at least one case to WHO – a proportion that has been declining since mid-2022.”

The Weekly COVID-19 epidemiological update at the global and regional levels also looked at the update on hospitalizations and ICU admissions and update on the SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VOI) and variants under monitoring (VUM)