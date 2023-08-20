Courageous Wike to actualize new FCT

By Sotonye Toby Fulton

Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, is a visionary leader with a vast array of accomplishments. He is a leader whose courage, dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of progress stand as testaments to his commitment to transforming the state.

His remarkable achievements in infrastructural development and other sectors, including education, healthcare, security, the judiciary and the social services have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Rivers State and beyond.

The hallmark of Wike’s tenure as governor was his transformation of Rivers State’s infrastructure. Intent on easing the serious traffic congestions and bottlenecks that had long plagued the city of Port Harcourt, he constructed 12 flyovers that interconnected and modernised the city. Alleviating the people’s suffering, his audacious vision has reshaped the urban landscape and created an environment that fosters efficiency and progress.

Cognizant of the fact that the future of Rivers State rests in the hands of the youths, his investment in education attested to his belief in the power of knowledge and the transformative potential it holds. Through the enhancement of educational facilities that included the renovation of old schools, the construction of new ones and the provision of scholarships, he paved the way for countless young minds to attain quality education and reach for the stars. His legacy will forever be attached to the aspirations and successes of the students whose lives he touched.

Governor Wike’s focus on healthcare and social services reflected a true leader who understands the importance of a healthy populace and has a deep compassion for his fellow citizens. His efforts in revitalising healthcare infrastructure, providing access to quality medical care, and addressing social welfare needs underscored his commitment to ensuring the well-being of every resident of Rivers State. His legacy will not only be etched on structures, buildings and projects but in the lives that were positively touched and improved through his proactive policies.

Wike’s commitment to the rule of law and security was evident in his support for the judiciary and law enforcement agencies. Conscious that a just society is a secure society, he provided the necessary resources and infrastructure for the judiciary, thus strengthening the pillars of justice. His resolve to protect and uphold the rights of all citizens and his dedication to security contributed to making Rivers State safer.

As Wike steps onto the national stage as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the nation can envisage a continuation of his exceptional leadership. Just as he revolutionised Rivers State, the FCT now has the privilege of benefiting from his courageous vision for progress. His unwavering dedication to pertinent issues, his proven ability to transform communities, and his track record of accomplishments serve as beacons of hope for the FCT.

In conclusion, the new minister’s legacy is not just in bricks and mortar, but in the lives he positively impacted and improved. He nurtured aspirations and transformed futures. In fact, his commitment to progress, coupled with his unwavering determination, has left an indelible positive mark on Rivers State. As he embarks on this new chapter, his legacy of bold, innovative, and dedicated service will undoubtedly forge a new path of development, prosperity, and hope in the Federal Capital Territory.

Courageous Wike is sure to actualise a new FCT.