Controversy trails Peter Obi’s alleged monetary gift to Rufai Oseni

…As Reno Omokri publishes CSU’s letter affirming Tinubu’s studentship

Controversy has continued to trail the report that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi allegedly funded the funeral of the late father of Arise TV’s journalist, Mr Rufai Oseni.

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, had asked the former Anambra governor to come clean on whether or not he gave monies to Mr Rufai Oseni during the letter’s father’s funeral, a move Reno said has influenced the journalist into making political comments and analysis in favour of Obi.

Pastor Omokri, in one of the tweets, called on Mr Obi to publicly deny ever-inducing Mr Oseni financially.

He asked Obi if he had sponsored Oseni’s late father’s funeral or not.

“I asked a question that Mr. Peter Obi has NOT answered and has tried to use semantics to dodge.

“My question is this: Did Peter Obi fund the funeral of Mr Rufai Oseni’s father by giving him money in cash or via electronic means, either directly or through a third party, and has that influenced Mr. Oseni’s open bias in favour of Peter Obi, whereby Mr. Oseni used the AriseTV platform as a medium to campaign for and launder the image of Mr Peter Obi, and his undisguised personal animosity towards me for my refusal to support Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition,” asked Omokri.

Reacting to Omokri’s questions, Obi said ‘I have never and will never monetarily induce any journalist to speak or write in my favour.’

Obi’s words, “… I have recently been mentioned to have bribed Mr. Rufai Oseni by financially sponsoring the burial of his father.

“I have never and will never monetarily induce any journalist to speak or write in my favour. When I am invited to birthday celebrations or funerals, people know that I do attend. Countless journalists, media personnel, the less privileged, the wealthy etc.,have all invited me to their occasions, and they will attest to the fact that I honour such invitations, especially when people are grieving. I have never been to Rufai’s village. Even at the point of writing this, I do not know where he is from.”

But, in further tweets, Pastor Omokri said the presidential candidate did not answer his questions. He said Mr Obi, in that response, only tried to use sophistry to dodge answering the real questions.

The former presidential aide therefore threw the questions again at Mr Obi, asking thus: “Look, I have a Masters in Law and am not moved by empty sophistry. I asked a question that Obi refused to answer and tried to use semantics to dodge.

“My question is this: Did Peter Obi fund the funeral of Mr Rufai Oseni’s father by giving him money in cash or via electronic means, either directly or through a third party, and has that influenced Mr Oseni’s open bias in favour of Peter Obi, whereby Mr Oseni used the AriseTV platform as a medium to campaign for and launder the image of Mr Peter Obi, and his undisguised personal animosity towards me for my refusal to support Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition? Yes or no.”

He also asked, “Mr. Peter Obi, you did not respond to that question. You said you did not “bribe” Mr Rufai Oseni. However, that is not what I asked. Did you or did you not give money, either directly or indirectly, to Mr Rufai Oseni? Yes or no? Simple,” asked Omokri.

Similarly, Omokri, in other tweets, accused Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni of threatening to kill him in a recorded audio and also lying to Nigerians that he (Mr Oseni) obtained a subpoena from Chicago State University (CSU) denying Tinubu’s Studentship at the institution.

In a social media challenge he tagged #PublishTheSubpoena, the number one bestselling author called on the journalist to publish the said subpoena on Tinubu.

Pastor Omokri also said that Tinubu actually graduated from the University just like documents from the institution, which he has also published on his handle, confirmed.

His statement reads thus:

“This is now the fifth day of my challenge to Rufai Oseni to publish the subpoena upon which he said that Chicago State University denied Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

“Rufai Oseni also challenged me to publish the document I was given by @ChicagoState University, which I did.

“I also published their phone number (+1 (773) 995-2517) and their email address ([email protected]), urging anyone who doubted the genuineness of the document and the veracity of what it contains to contact Chicago State University directly.

“Now, I call on all Nigerians who want to know the truth about whether or not President Bola Tinubu attended Chicago State University to call on Rufai Oseni to #PublishTheSubpoena.”