‘Congrats, big man,’ Sadio Mane lauds Cristiano Ronaldo after late-winner for Al Nassr

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sadio Mane has celebrated his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo after the iconic forward scored the equaliser in Al-Nassr’s 1-1 draw with Egyptian side Zamalek in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Thursday.

The game also marked the debut for the Senegalese forward who recently completed a move to the Saudi club from Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo headed home left-back Konan’s cross in the 87th minute as Al-Nassr qualified with an unbeaten record as runners-up to Al-Shabab in their group and will face Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Mane looks to have formed a formidable relationship with Ronaldo as he took to Instagram to congratulate him after his vital goal for Al-Nassr saw the club through to the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s equaliser was the 840th goal of his stellar career and he’s beginning to find his form ahead of the new Saudi Pro League campaign. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now scored two goals in as many starts in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Mane was excited to play with the football icon as he shared a picture with his arm around him during the match as he hope to form a deadly attacking partnership with the five-time Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘Congrats for your goal big man @cristiano!!!,’ he wrote alongside the image.

‘On to the next round. thank @alnassr fans the support was amazing.’

Al-Nassr confirmed the transfer of Mane from Bayern Munich earlier this week for £34m.

Al-Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Pro League last season, ending up five points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi Arabian club have made several more significant signings this summer to bolster their title chances since signing Ronaldo in January.

Marcelo Brozovic arrived from Inter Milan, Seko Fofana joined from Lens and Alex Telles signed from Manchester United.

Brazilian player and ex-Benfica star, Anderson Talisca and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina also play for Al-Nassr.