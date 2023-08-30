Commonwealth says Gabon coup ‘deeply concerning’

This video grab taken from Gabon 24 on August 30, 2023 shows Gabonese soldiers carrying General Brice Oligui Nguema (C), head of the presidential guard of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba. – The head of Gabon’s presidential guard Brice Oligui Nguema was carried aloft by hundreds of soldiers who proclaimed him leader on August 30, 2023, according to images broadcast on state TV. The footage, which showed soldiers shouting “Oligui president”, was played on a loop following a statement read by a coup leader flanked by army officers announcing the house arrest of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, hours after he was declared the winner of the August 26, 2023 election. (Photo by – / Gabon 24 / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / GABON 24” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / GABON 24” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /