Cocoa Estate allotment: Resolve issues with previous govt peacefully, Monarch urges Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Paramount Ruler of Etung LGA in Cross River State,HRH Ntufam Oru Ojong, has urged the state governor, Sen. Bassey Otu to have a re-think over plans by his administration to compel ex-Special Adviser to Gov Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr Oscar Ofuka to refund money that stakeholders in cocoa value chain paid into coffers of previous state government.



The Paramount Ruler gave the charge yesterday in Ikom while reacting to calls by state government that contractors who were allocated Cocoa plots at state Government Cocoa Estate should vacate their farms by the end of the year and demand for refunds of their money from Ayade’s former Special Adviser, Ntufam Dr Oscar Ofuka.



Recall that Secretary to state Government,. Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh, had a month ago issued a statement asking cocoa contractors who paid money to have access plots of cocoa at state government cocoa estate, located in Etung LGA of the state.



Among the terms of reference given to pre- cocoa allocation committee set up by the Otu’s administration to determine total hectares encroached and to ascertain total scope of new farms over the past 4 years.



His words : “Asking Ofuka to refund money that was paid to Government coffers with a TIN number from the state internal Revenue Service IRS would be a great I justice” stressing that there is no way one can ask cocoa contractors to vacate the farms,after contract fee had been paid.



“I said this to avert crises outbreak in the area after December this year. Government is Continum. What the previous administration did wherever Smart.govplatform was introduced for payment of money was good.

“We liked the formular introduced by state government in payment of royalties paid to Etung Cocoa landlord communities.” The monarch maintained.



The paramount ruler urged Governor’s Otu administration to open its eyes wide open and remember that whatever the previous administration did regarding leasing of government cocoa estate was based on implementation of court order.



While calling on the state government to fashion out a modality on how to allocate the remaining 3,6000 hectares of cocoa plots which were yet to be allocated rather than capitalize on revoking allocation that generated money for payment of royalties cocoa landlord communities.



Earlier, Secretary General, Cocoa Etung Cocoa landlord communities Committee, Ntufam Benjamin Ndep, who also reacted to the issue,stated that asking Ofuka amounts to injustice because whatever Ofuka did regarding cocoa allocation was done as an agent to government.



“This is because money was not paid into Ofuka’s account but account of state government. It was clear that landlords communities went to court and judgement was given in two occasions.



“What Oscar did was to carry out court order to ensure that royalties of landlords communities are paid”.



Also, speaking a youth leader in Bendeghe Ekiem Mr. Mark Ayuk Emom, expressed dismay over the way and manner in which the pre-cocoa allocation committee set up state government has carried out thier task accusing some committee members of going outside the term of reference given to them by the state government.



” The committee is supposed to terminate thier task once it’s July 30, unfortunately this is August 5, some committee members are still going about harassing farmers,” he said.