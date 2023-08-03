Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to rule out playing for Nigeria

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – OCTOBER 25: Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea FC at Football Arena Salzburg on October 25, 2022 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has refused to rule out playing international football for the Super Eagles.

The midfielder, however, stressed that he’s focused on England for now.

​Chukwuemeka was born in Austria to Nigerian parents but was raised in England meaning he is eligible to play for Nigeria, Austria and England.

​Raised in England, he started his international career with the country’s U18s and has progressed to the U20s.

The Aston Villa academy product was named in the Young Lions’ Fifa U20 World Cup squad and made one appearance in the competition​

Asked if he considers playing for the Super Eagles, he said: “I haven’t really thought that far. At the minute I’m focused on England, obviously I’ve played for England at youth level, so we’ll see what the future holds,” as quoted by Football London.

​Chukwuemeka took part in all of the Blues’ pre-season games, scooping one assist which he pulled off in the club’s 5-0 win over Wrexham.



​The youngster struggled for game time last season having made just two Premier League starts but would hope to be given more minutes by his new manager Mauricio Pochettino in the new season.