Cargo delivery: Lekki Port commissions scanning machine

By Godwin Oritse

The management of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has commissioned a state-of-the-art scanning facility with a view to fast-track its cargo delivery process.

According to the company the machine, also known as Non-Intrusive Inspections System, NIIS, is to fast-track the examination and evacuation of containers from the port.

The facility was commissioned by the Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos Free Zone Command, Mrs. Dorothy Omogbehin, even as she expressed confidence that the scanning facility would significantly optimise the inspection process and increase cargo turnaround time at the port.

She commended Lekki Port for ensuring that the customs personnel that carry out the scanning were trained with the requisite skills to operate the state-of-the-art facility. She also commended Lekki Port for the enormous financial investment in procuring the best-in-class facility for the port.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Du Ruogang, described the facility as another essential facility that would enhance ease of doing business, facilitate trade, prevent port congestion, boost revenue generation to the government, and improve national security.

Ruogang attributed the progress recorded in the operations of the container terminal at the Port and other milestones to the tremendous support received from all stakeholders including the Nigeria Customs Service.

He noted that Lekki Port in collaboration with Lekki Freeport Terminal would continue to do its best to shape the future of container handling in Nigeria and beyond by bringing greater efficiency and greater capacity to the market.

Describing the uniqueness of the facility, he stated that the drive through inspection system of the scanning facility adopts dual-energy X-ray imaging technology to discriminate organic, inorganic, and mixed materials, which are marked with specific colours to help identify the contraband and dangerous goods concealed among cargoes or hidden in the vehicle.