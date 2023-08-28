Flood alert as Cameroon releases water from Lagdo Dam

By Joseph Erunke

Federal Government, on Monday, confirmed that Lagdo Dam’s floodgate has been opened by the Cameroonian authorities and that all the frontline states may experience flooding within the next seven days.

In the bid to ensure effective coordination and implementation of various policies and rescue missions aimed at mitigating the impacts of the flooding, the Presidential Committee which met in Abuja, resolved that the Vice President, Kasim Shettima chair the Committee.

The flood warning alert was issued by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, during a media briefing held at the instance of the Presidential Committee set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

While noting that the state governments have done quite a number of preparedness, she tasked Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on the need to step up actions by ensuring immediate evacuation of Nigerians from various communities to safer destinations.

She also pledged the readiness of the Ministry to work with subnational and local governments towards the provision of shelters for the affected citizens.

The Minister noted that some of the people living in most of the communities who may be affected are afraid of losing their ancestral homes, despite the warning.

She, therefore, assured on the resolve of President Tinubu-led administration toward putting necessary measures in place to safeguard the lives of property of Nigerians across the country.

On his part, Minister of Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako disclosed that the Ministry had activated necessary flood warning alerts on hourly basis across the country on the water level of River Benue and River Niger as well as vulnerability level of the affected areas.

He also noted that the Ministry had designed a veritable platform that will provide regular and real time information to journalists on the flood warning alerts without waiting for the Ministry.

While assuring that necessary precautionary measures are being put in place to avoid national disaster, Dr. Salako noted that recommendations on long-term measures solutions will be presented to Mr. President as part of ongoing efforts towards finding lasting solution to the menace of flooding.

He also reiterated the resolve of the present administration towards working with Cameroon authorities to ensure that the the impacts of the release of Lagdo Dam floodgate do not result to loss of lives and properties as well as ensure that the damages are minimized.

In his remarks, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, tasked Nigerians on the need to take necessary steps toward clearing drainages while government at all levels play their roles.

He also assured that the Ministry will, on the long run, ensure construction of dams as well as dredging of Rivers across the country with the view to end the menace of annual flooding, which has led to loss of several lives and property.

He also noted that the Ministry is already meeting with relevant stakeholders at various levels in the bid to control the waters, embark on rescue mission as well as mitigate against the impacts of the flooding.

The Committee also assured Nigerians of its resolve to provide necessary medical support to Nigerians who may be affected by the flooding.