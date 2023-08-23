Building workers’ capacity will boost nation’s devt — NLC

Joe Ajaero

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said building the capacity of workers through training would boost the nation’s development.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, at the 31st Annual Industrial Relations Seminar of the Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE,

The theme of the seminar is, “Social dialogue as a vehicle for promoting decent work and industrial harmony.”

Represented by the state NLC Chairman, Mr Kolapo Olatunde, Ajaero said workers would not be able to face “forces of retrogression’, without requisite capacity.

“Our nation is under the grips of forces that may be beyond the control of those in authority. These forces clearly do not have the best interests of Nigerian workers and peoples at heart and it requires that all of us seated here today take all necessary action to save our country from these powers.

“This seminar provides the opportunity for us to build the innate capacities that are necessary to effectively discharge our responsibilities to Nigerian workers and masses who have come to depend on us for deliverance from the clutches of misgovernance and its attendant consequences. We cannot engage the forces of retrogression effectually if we do not have the requisite capacity which this Seminar will offer us.

“As we gather once again for the annual Industrial Relations Seminar, we unite under the banner of solidarity and progress. This year’s theme, “Social Dialogue as a Vehicle for Promoting Decent Work and Industrial Harmony,” resonates deeply in our ever-evolving world. Our commitment to fostering equitable working conditions and nurturing harmonious workplaces has never been more essential.

“Your Union is a giant within the trade union family and one of my favourites. We cannot be where we are today as a movement without the support and the roles which your Union has played in the past and has continued to play.

He pointing out that the theme of the seminar was essential as employers needed to create equitable working conditions for workers.

Ajaero lauded the leadership of NUCFRLANMPE for ensuring that members had a good welfare package.