Buhari attends Katsina’s annual thanksgiving prayers

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Former Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined Katsina Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda at Othman Bn Fodio, Juma’at Mosque, Modoji, to thank Almighty Allah for His blessings upon the state.

In Katsina State, the 1st of August every year is set aside as “Yaumush-shukr’

(Thanksgiving Day) to thank Almighty Allah for the innumerable blessings that He has bestowed upon the state.

Besides, August 1st is a very significant day in the history of Katsina State being that it is the day that the two emirates of Katsina and Daura were brought under one province.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, Gov. Radda stressed on the need to always thank Almighty Allah for His numerous blessings, considering the natural resources, agricultural landscape and the quality of people he has bestowed on the state.

The Katsina Annual Thanksgiving Service was initiated in 2019 by the immediate past administration of Aminu Bello Masari.