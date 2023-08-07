WAEC releases 2023 results; 262,803 withheld

WAEC officials at the briefing.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, results.

The Council stated that it was able to surmount challenges of insecurity, and cash policy among others, via technological innovation that saw over 91 percent of candidates’ results released 44 days after the examination ended.

WAEC’s Head of Nigeria Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said this at a briefing on Monday, at the body’s national office, Yaba, Lagos.

His word: “Gentlemen of the media, with joy in my heart and gratitude to God Almighty, I, on behalf of the Registrar to Council, the Management and Staff of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria, welcome you to this press briefing to announce the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for school candidates, 2023 in Nigeria.

“Out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.”

Mr. Areghan explained that out of the total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination, 1,361,608 candidates, representing 84.38%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

He added that 1,287,920 candidates, representing 79.81%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.