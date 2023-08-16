Updated: Tinubu appoints Wike Minister of FCT; Umahi, Works; Keyamo, Aviation

*Niger Delta Affairs scrapped

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Senator Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works.

This is just as the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs appears to have been scrapped as it was not on the ministerial list, while there is no one for now as the senior Minister of Petroleum.

The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelae.

According to the list, Mr. Wale Edun is the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Bunmi Tunji is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is Bosun Tuani; Ishak Salaco, Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management,

The Minister of Power is Adedayo Adelabu; Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, and Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Other portfolios are Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite; Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The Minister of Youth is Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, while Senator John Enoh is the Minister of Sports Development.

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa, and Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo.

Others include, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmoud; Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar, and Minister of Education, Tahir Maman.

The Minister of Interior is, Sa’Idu A. Alkali; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu; Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu, and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris.

Attorney-General, Minister of Justice

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong; Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

Regional distribution

Going by the portfolios, the Northwest has 10 ministers, five senior and five ministers of state; North Central has six senior ministers out of nine ministerial positions.

The Southwest has seven senior ministers and two ministers of state. The Northeast has six senior ministers and one minister state, but no person yet for Kaduna state, which is expected to occupy the Environment and Ecological Management Ministry.

The South-South has five senior ministers and two ministers of state, while the Southeast has four senior ministers and one minister of state.

The ministerial retreat may likely take place next week, likewise the swearing-in of the ministers, which may take place before the retreat.

The ministry of Petroleum has three ministers; two ministers of state and the senior minister, which was not announced.