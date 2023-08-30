Breaking: Gabon’s coupists arrest Bongo’s son for treason

The military officers who deposed Gabonese President Ali Bongo in a coup on Wednesday also detained his son, according to Alarabiya News.

Vanguard earlier reported that twelve soldiers appeared on national television announcing the overthrow of Bongo’s government.

Emerging reports said they also detained his son for “treason” alongside his allies.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

Bongo’s son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) “have been arrested,” a military leader said.

They are accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations, he said.

The military takeover in Gabon is the latest spreading across West and Central Africa, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is still battling with Niger crisis that happened on July 26.