Breaking: APC National Legal Adviser resigns

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed El-Marzuk, has resigned from the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Vanguard learned that he resigned his appointment on Wednesday, following insistence by some of his colleagues that he could not longer be in office due to some allegations against him.

The 12th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party, which is currently underway in Abuja, is expected to name a replacement.

Details later.