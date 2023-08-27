Bobby Khelz makes massive comeback

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bobby Khelz is one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising Afro Alternative Pop Artiste who have been in the scene for quite some time.

The Mekuze Music frontline artiste whose real name is Okoli Kelechukwu Chukwuemerie hails from Umunze in Anambra State and it is alleged that he is related to the Pop-highlife mega star, Flavour.

Bobby Khelz’s re-emergence into the Nigerian music industry according to his label management is a move to create a lasting impression and put him in the limelight.

The artiste dropped two singles “Foreign Money” and “Oringo” in 2017 and 2018 respectively under his previous stage name Bobby Nwamama before the decision to rebrand and recreate unique tunes.

It was learnt that the artiste took some time off to get better in his craft by formally undergoing training in sound production to improve his music delivery and project his name as a brand to be reckoned with.

In recent times, uniqueness is key in the music industry and this is evident in the trend of Artistes creating fusions of different genres and customizing the tune. On this note, Bobby Khelz has revealed that his latest sounds would be centered on Afro-Pop with a fusion of different alternative genres making him one of the few Artistes that will be dishing out some really unique kind of tunes in the near future.

It has been confirmed that his next single will be dropping soon and Nigerains, Africans and fans of Afro Alternative Fusion worldwide should watch out for THE MASSIVE COME BACK OF BOBBY KHELZ.

Further information and details of the anticipated single will be unveiled via his social media handles.