Benue: Gov Alia to pay serving corps members monthly allowance

..Doctors get N100,000, others N15,000

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has announced the payment of N15,000 to each National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member serving in the state while medical doctors are to receive N100,000 each.

Announcing the improved monthly allowances Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream one Orientation course, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, the Governor also assured that his government would provide the enabling environment to aid the corps members in the discharge of their responsibilities in the state.

According to him, “each corps members posted to the state irrespective of their places of primary assignment will be paid ₦15,000 monthly by the state government, while the Medical Doctors will be paid ₦100,000 each.”

The Governor who expressed hope that the improved allowances would boost the moral of the serving corps members reminded them of the importance of their services to the unity of the country and urged them to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself while in the state to impact humanity and improve themselves by so doing contribute their quota to the service of their fatherland.

He advised the corps members to “remember that you are part of the larger vision to build a better nation. Each one of you possess unique skills, talents that can contribute to the growth and development of our beloved state and country at large.

“Embrace your role as ambassadors of change, and let your actions reflect the values of integrity, innovation, and compassion.

“Remember, it is during the moments of adversity that our true character and strength are revealed. Believe in yourself, trust in your abilities, and stay committed to the cause of nation building.”

Earlier, the Benue State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Abe Ashumate lauded the Governor for his magnanimity and for making the welfare of the corps members his priority by providing them food and other essential items while in the camp

While warning the corps members against acts that could endanger their lives in the course of their service in the state, the Coordinator cautioned that “at all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC, your families and institutions of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of of acts that can portray the scheme in bad light, especially, drug abuse and trafficking, cyber crimes, and spreading of fake news amongst others.”

It was gathered from a top ranking official of the NYSC in the state who craved anonymity, that before now all categories of corps members were paid N10,000 monthly by successive government in the state, “but that was on paper because no corps member received anything from successive governments in the state. They claimed that they were paying but nothing was paid.

“We hope that this pronouncement by the Governor will be backed up with cash to boost the moral of serving corps members and encourage more to come to Benue state.”