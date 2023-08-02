Benue announces N15,000, N100,000 allowances for corps members, doctors

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has announced N15, 000 monthly allowance for serving members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in the state while medical doctors are to receive N100, 000 each.

Announcing the improved monthly allowances yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream one Orientation course, at the NYSC Orientation Camp Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, Governor Alia said “Each corps member posted to the state irrespective of their places of primary assignment will be paid N15, 000 monthly by the state government, while the Medical Doctors will be paid N100, 000 each.”

The Governor who expressed hope that the improved allowances would boost the morale of the corps members reminded them of the importance of their services to the unity of the country and urged them to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself while in the state to impact humanity and improve themselves by so doing contribute their quota to the service of their fatherland.

He advised the corps members to “remember that you are part of the larger vision to build a better nation. Each one of you possess unique skills, talents that can contribute to the growth and development of our beloved state and country at large.

“Embrace your role as ambassadors of change, and let your actions reflect the values of integrity, innovation, and compassion.

“Remember, it is during the moments of adversity that our true character and strength are revealed. Believe in yourself, trust in your abilities, and stay committed to the cause of nation building.”

Earlier, the Benue State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Abe Ashumate lauded the Governor for his magnanimity and for making the welfare of the corps members his priority by providing them food and other essential items while in the camp

It was gathered that before now all categories of corps members were paid N10,000 monthly by successive governments in the state.