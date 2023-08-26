Home » Sports » Bendel Insurance shock ASO Chlef in CAF Confederation Cup win
Sports

August 26, 2023

Bendel Insurance shock ASO Chlef in CAF Confederation Cup win

Bendel Insurance

Players and fans of Bendel Insurance celebrate the win in Algeria.

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, on Saturday, defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

ASO Chlef on August 19 lost the first leg of the encounter against Insurance by 0-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.

The hosts scored the only goal of the match after 41 minutes to force the game into penalties.

Bendel Insurance, the Nigerian side, went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition. (NAN)

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.