Being a content creator has opened many doors for me — Kuye Adegoke ‘Egungun’

For Kuye Adegoke ‘Egungun’, the judicious use of his social media platforms has opened tremendous doors for him, one he never imagined will happen any time soon.

Describing his feelings, Kuye disclosed that being consistent with the kind of content he creates ranging from educative to humorous materials, top personalities have reckoned with his brand within a short while and with the zeal to be more relevant in the social media space, he is not stopping anytime soon.

He said ‘Being a content creator with unique material have brought me close to personalities like Osun State Governor, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, Davido, French Montana, B-Red, Zlatan Ibile, Pretty Mike, Swaelee amongst others.

As part of encouraging other budding content creators, Egungun advised that craving a unique identity matters a lot in staying relevant as the content creator space is filled with brilliant talents, hardwork is key and above all be prayerful.

On challenges faces while starting off, Egungun said ‘One of the challenges I faced was when Instagram took my pages down. At different times, four of my accounts with a lot of followers were taken down, and I nearly fell into depression. Also, I did not get any support from anybody when I initially started in the industry. The only thing I did the was I kept on opening new accounts every time one was deleted. Eventually, the last one stayed. I continued pushing it gradually, and along the line, things started going better, and I started getting support here and there.