BBNaija’s Nina tackles critics over butt surgery

Reality TV star of Big Brother Naija, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, popularly called Nina Ivy has reacted to the reports online that she spent N19 million on her butt enlargement surgery.

A post by a popular blog on X (formerly Twitter) alleged the reality TV star dropped a whopping sum on her newly acquired “bum bum”.

“BBNaija Nina reportedly dropped a whooping 19 million naira on this newly acquired bum bum. Doings!” the post read.

Reacting to the post, Nina called out the news outlet for posting what she described as unconfirmed information.

She said; “Sabi Radio, first of all, Newlife Plastic Cosmetics in Miami did my surgery and if you really wanna know how much it costs to get a new body, why not ask me than say what you aren’t really sure about? What sort of behavior is that?”

Vanguard understands this is the second time the BBnaija ex-housemate will be undergoing Brazilian Lift surgery in space of three years. She had her first surgery in 2021.