BBNaija All Stars: Veeiye, Saskay, Elozonam make jury list

Ex-BBnaija housemates, Veeiye, Saskay, Elozonam were announced as the eviction jury for today’s eviction show.

They would be the ones to decide on which housemates among the two with the least votes (Tolani Baj and Kiddwaya) will be shown the exit door in the ongoing All-Stars edition.

Meanwhile, popular media personality and host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced that some guests will make their way into the house tonight.