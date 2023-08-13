BBNaija All-Stars: The improbable claims so far

By Ayo Onikoyi

With one All-Stars Housemate gone and more to go this Sunday, the reality show has certainly picked up steam. The last three weeks have been a roller-coaster of drama, excitement, romance and not without some revelations.

However, there have been claims by some Housemates that are as improbable as they are shocking and unbelievable.

The first, is Mercy Eke giving the real reason she broke up with Ike. According to the Queen of Highlights, as fondly referred to by her fans, she broke up with him because Ike wasn’t so clean in the private matters. She said Ike doesn’t flush the toilets after use and he doesn’t clean his bumbum well after call of nature.

Then, there was Venita’s claim that she has sex once every six month. She made the revelation during a chat with fellow Housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi and Adekunle.

She said: “I don’t use to have sex, just like frequent. They [my friends] always complain that I need to go and do that, I’m so up tired. I literally have sex like, maybe, once every six months, which is really bad. That’s terrible.”

Kiddwaya too made a serious claim that there’s no wife material in the Big Brother House, saying his woman back home is far better than all of the female in the House.

He argued he has not seen any “sort of wife characteristics” among his female colleagues, alleging that “they do not cook or clean up in the house”.

“The behavior these women have exhibited for the past two weeks has made me realize that there is nothing I want to have with any of them,” he said.

“I do not even want to try and get into anything with anyone here. I got a girl anyway and she is a million times better than all of them in here.

“Like I have not seen anyone clean, I have not seen any cook. I have not seen anyone show any sort of wife characteristics. So I am like fuck everyone.”

Princess who was evicted last Sunday made this known in her post-eviction interview.

While responding to questions from her fans on why she was “quiet” in the show, Princess said she is a grown woman and cannot be fighting over men or food.

“I do not know how I will come to TV and start fighting over what? over food or over a man? I am freaking dating a billionaire, I can’t do that.

In the first week of the show, Mercy served us a dummy saying she didn’t come to the show for the money but for fun as her boyfriend promised to give her the N120 million prize money.