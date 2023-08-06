BBNaija All-Stars: Phyna drums support for Pere

By Sylvester Kwentua

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, has revealed why she admires and supports Pere, who is currently a contestant in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars reality TV show.

In a series of tweets, Phyna who didn’t only reveal her love for ‘General Pere’, also revealed why she was falling for him and rooting for him to win this edition of the show.

“It’s as if @PereEgbi is entering my eyes oooh! How we go do this one bayi, I love ’em dark, tall men” Phyna confessed in a tweet.

To further explain why she wants Pere to win, Phyna said Pere touched her soul with his support for her, while she contested in season 7 of the show.

“I’m so emotional right now! I’m just getting to see how Pere stood for me(while in the show). I didn’t even know it was this much. I’m seeing a lot of things I haven’t seen before today. And he didn’t know me then oh. Omo Pere till the last f**kin day and the darm money.” Phyna tweeted.

Pere needs all the support he can get right now, and he will surely get a lot from Phyna, who he also claimed to love, when Phyna was still a contestant.

In a tweet then, Pere described Phyna as ‘crazy’ while revealing he loves her.

Pere, via his Twitter handle, ‘complimented’ Phyna, who was then the immediate past and first female ‘Level Up’ HOH and expressed affection for her.

“Phyna na crase normally! I love her,” he wrote.