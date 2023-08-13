BBNaija All Stars: Mercy thinks she’s smart, feels I owe her — Ike

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has resolved not to allow his former romantic partner, Mercy Eke, to manipulate him a second time

Reccall Ike and Mercy were in a ship in the house during the season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the show in 2019.

Their relationship, however, crashed in 2020.

Back as housemates in the All-stars season, the duo had disagreement on Friday over a portion of pizza.

Ike while in a chat with Kiddwaya and other housemates on Saturday, narrated how he felt played by Mercy who won the show during their season in 2019.

On not wanting history repeating itself, he said: “Mercy feels I owe her something but I won’t buy it, she’s very smart and all her moves is calculated.”

“I was very generous with her during our season but she took me for a fool, I am never doing it again this time,” he said.