BBNaija All Stars: I heard Ozo will be among eviction jury – CeeC to Doyin

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, has revealed that she heard that former “Lockdown” housemate, Ozoemena Chukwu will be among the judges that will adjudge eviction.

Recall that organisers of the reality show announced a new twist for eviction.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live show on Sunday said that starting from next Sunday (August 5, 2023) Biggie will introduce an eviction jury, consisting of ex-housemates to decide on which housemate should be evicted.

In a chat with fellow housemate, Doyin on Saturday, CeeC claimed she heard about the eviction jury, adding that Ozo will be one of the judges.

She said, “There was this rumour I heard. For example people [ex-housemates] that did not come here now will come and evict people.”

Doyin cut in: “What?! Ex-housemates will come and evict people?”

CeeC continued: “I heard Ozo is number one. Ozoemena na my guy.”

Doyin inferred: “That is not possible na. They can’t do that.”

CeeC added: “I dey tell you wettin I hear o.”