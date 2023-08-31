Bandits in North West, North Central zones deploy explosives to scare citizens – Lagbaja

…Says Nigerian Army Ready to Collaborate with UN to Combat Terrorism

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has disclosed that armed bandits in the North West and North Central zones of the country were employing some of the tactics of the terrorists from the North East, using improvised explosive devices to instill fear in the minds of law-abiding citizens.

Speaking when he received the Under Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov on Thursday, Lagbaja said, “The Nigerian Army has been engaged In the fight against terror in the North East and presently we are engaged in banditry who are employing some of the tactics of the terrorists such as the use of improvised explosive devices to instill fear in the minds of law-abiding citizens.

He noted that through various kinetic and non-kinetic operations, the Nigerian army has recorded large surrender of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists and was implementing the DDR programmes according to international practices.

Noting that the Army was ready to collaborate with the UN organisation to restore peace to troubled parts of the country the COAS said, “We are open to working with the UN as combatting terrorism as it requires both an offensive and constructive approach’.

“We are poised and ready to cooperate with critical partners especially the UN office for counter-terrorism.

“The Nigerian Army is not only focusing on the offensive approach, we know that no matter how long we conduct our kinetic operations, we need to bring in the non-kinetic approach to bear, in other to have a stable environment.

The Army Chief sought the support of the UN and other organs of the organisation on the deradicalization programme for the repentant terrorists.

“The Nigerian Army through our efforts over the years has brought repentant terrorists to our holding facilities. We are looking forward to the support of the UN and even other organs of the UN on the DDR programme”.

He thanked the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism and his team for their visits saying it will strengthen global, regional and national responses, through the promotion of dialogue and partnerships, and capacity-building activities.

In his remarks, Voronkov pledged that his organisation would help build Nigeria’s capacity to detect, investigate and prosecute terrorism-related offences.

“We look forward to further deepening our partnership with the Nigerian Army and the need for increased multilateral collaboration to support Africa in addressing an evolving terrorism threat on the continent.

“We look forward to further deepening our partnership with the Nigerian Army, and the need for increased multilateral collaboration to support Africa in addressing an evolving terrorism threat on the continent.

“We look forward to formalising the existing cooperation in preventing and countering terrorist travel and serious crimes and will build Nigeria’s capacities to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute terrorist offences by collecting and analyzing them