Badaru, Matawalle assume office

… Our job is at stake if we don’t deliver – Badaru

We will leave no stone unturned in efforts to build a strong defence apparatus – Matawalle

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Tuesday assumed office at the ship house, Abuja with Alhaji Badaru disclosing that, “All our jobs are at stake if we don’t deliver in the mandate of bringing down the myriads of security challenges bedeviling the country”.

Addressing the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs, Badaru said, “We have no reason to fail him so I want to thank all that are here and assure them that we’ll do our President Bola Tinubu appointed all the service Chiefs. He appointed the ministers. We’ll do our best to make sure we rid the country of security challenges. We owe it a duty to the President and the nation. As politicians, we cannot afford not to succeed. We hardly fail and we are not ready to fail this time and we’ll not fail.

“The President is a goal getter, he is an achiever and a thinker, so if you think we are going to joke with this, then we’ll all be deceiving ourselves.

“The President is a macro manager and he will be on our necks to deliver. I do the same. I believe as time goes on you see that I engage you as a group,and as Individual. I think this is where the service chiefs will forgive me for if I cross the command channel. I have to get things done.

“The trust that is resposed on the two of us by Mr President and indeed the service chiefs cannot be betrayed. We have to deliver and for the sake of our country. We know without security, there will be no investment and without investment there will be no economic growth.

“Even our food security is threatened, farmers can’t go to their farms. The President is ready to give us all the support to do this so from now on, I want the service chiefs to give me a timeline and their requirements on how we’ll begin to solve these problems one by one.

“This time line and target will be passed on to the President and trust me, he will be monitoring us and he doesn’t have the patience to work with lazy people so all our jobs are at stake if don’t deliver and indeed we have to deliver for our people, we have to deliver for the country.

“I adopt all the measures mentioned by the Minister of State but mine is to re-echo our resolve and have the promise today with all of you that within a year or so we’ll have remarkable change in the security architecture of this country.

“And I believe it is doable,I believe it is possible and I’ll add that we’ll cooperate with all the security agencies in the country, we’ll soon start a monthly meeting with the security agencies and their Ministers to have complete coverage among ourselves on how to solve the security challenges in the country.

And I want to assure all that we are going to review all the reports that have been there and been lying down so that we’ll take really the best approach in solving insecurity in this country”.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Defencd, Bello Mohammed Matawalle disclosed that he and the Minister of Defence Mohammad Badaru will leave no stone unturned in workibg to reverse the insecurity in the countey to ensure a better, secure and conducive country for everyone.

His words, “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to build a strong defence apparatus that can effectively counter emerging threats.

“Our geographical location, coupled with internal and external threats, demands a robust defence strategy that can effectively protect our sovereignty and preserve our national interests.

“Our armed forces must be modernized and strengthened through investments in advanced weaponry, intelligence gathering capabilities, surveillance systems, and cyber defence infrastructure.

“We will work closely with international partners to acquire cutting-edge technology and expertise that will enhance our defence capabilities.

“Nigeria, as we all know, is a country blessed with abundant resources, diverse cultures, and a resilient population. However, it is also a nation that faces numerous challenges in maintaining peace and stability within its borders.

“Nigeria’s armed forces have always played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, defending our territorial integrity, and contributing to regional peacekeeping efforts.

“The Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies have demonstrated their commitment to duty and sacrifice time and again. Their dedication to protecting our nation deserves our utmost respect and support.

“However, we must acknowledge that the security landscape is constantly evolving, new threats emerge while existing ones continue to persist.

“Terrorism, banditry, insurgency, cyber warfare, transnational organized crime, and communal conflicts pose significant challenges to our national security.

“I am fully aware that the task ahead is not an easy one. However, I am confident that with the support of my colleagues, the dedication of our armed forces, and the unwavering commitment of every Nigerian citizen, we will overcome any challenge that comes our way.

“I and my brother, the Hon Minister of Defence H.E. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar have both resolved to adopt a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to effectively tackle the prevailing security issues.

“At the same time, we recognize that Military Might alone cannot guarantee lasting security and stability. We must address the root causes of conflicts, promote social cohesion, and foster economic development.

“By investing in education, healthcare, job creation, and infrastructure development, we can create an environment where extremism finds no fertile ground to thrive.

“We will collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to implement programs that address the socio-economic disparities that often fuel conflicts.

“While the government takes the lead in addressing security challenges, we also recognize the importance of engaging with all stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society organizations, and local communities.

“We must foster a culture of vigilance and collective responsibility, where every Nigerian plays an active role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“We will prioritize the welfare and training of our security personnel, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to carry out their duties effectively.

“Furthermore, we will work towards enhancing coordination and synergy among the various security agencies, fostering a united front in our efforts to combat insecurity.

“Also, regional cooperation is essential in combating transnational threats. Nigeria will continue to strengthen its partnerships with neighbouring countries and regional organizations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

“By sharing intelligence, coordinating operations, and conducting joint exercises, we can effectively counter cross-border criminal activities and terrorist networks.

“In addition to external threats, we must also address internal challenges such as corruption within our defence establishment.

“Transparency, accountability, and good governance are fundamental principles that must be upheld at all levels.

“We will work tirelessly to eradicate corruption from our defence procurement processes and ensure that resources are allocated efficiently and effectively.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana disclosed that President Bola Tinubu carefully chose the two ministers because of their experiences and having originated from the North West of the country which is experienceing more of the security challenges.

He said, “Apart from being very close confidants of Mr President, Former governor Badaru is coming to this ministry with prudence, discipline and great work ethic. He is a self made man. He knows the importance of stability and security for economic growth and peaceful co-existence.

“Former governor Matawalle is among the first to propagate the use of kinetic and non kinetic approaches in tackling banditry and terrorism. We are happy to have the two men pilot the affairs of this important ministry.

He expressed the belief that under their tenure insecurity in the country will be brought to its lowest ebb.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabim Musa expressed delight at the apppointment of the two ministers saying , “We have two individuals that vastly experienced, whose tenure would bring about successes in the fight against security challenges confronting the nation.

Recalling that the North West used to be very peaceful and that the myriads of security challenges did not exists, the CDS said, “We, the service chiefs want to assure you (ministers) that we will work as a team to ensure we restore peace and security in our nation.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we experience peacs. We assure you we are all going to be teansparent. The days of conflict among the services are gone. We wish you a successful tour of duty. We know that at the end, your tenure will be successful.”

Present at the ceremony were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar,Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major Gen P Uduendaiye and Directors of the ministry of Defence.