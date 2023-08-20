BABANGIDA AT 82: Comparative analysis of governance, By Dele Sobowale

Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida

“There is a time in the affairs of governments when deadlock becomes total and ordinary human agencies are impotent to deal with the situation” – Harold Wilson, 1916-1995, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 81.

Great Britain was caught in an economic quagmire similar to what Nigeria is now experiencing when the late British Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, uttered those words to express his total frustration with the situation in which the UK found itself; just as Nigeria’s economy has been driven into the ditch.

The late President Shehu Shagari was the first Head of Government to appoint 44 Ministers. Former General Obasanjo, who handed power to Shagari in 1979, condemned the measure in strong terms. He called Shagari “unserious” and suggested that the FG needed no more than 17 Ministers given a 19-state structure. According to OBJ, Shagari should have regarded himself as representing Sokoto State and his Vice President, the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, as representing Anambra State – all in order to minimise the cost of governance. Ever the hypocrite, Obasanjo, as civilian President, forgot his own advice to Shagari in 1999 – he went for 42; and re-created the penchant for waste which has characterized all the governments – military or civilian – since 1999.

It would have been understandable if we have several significant contributions to our lives in exchange for the bloated government which has become new normal. Comparatively, there has been very little to show for the appointment of so many incompetent people and absolute misfits into high office. Yet, once upon a time, we had a reasonable cabinet. Permit me to represent them.

BABANGIDA’S 1985 CABINET

“A man is judged by the company he keeps” – Anonymous.

A President defines himself and his government by the Ministers he appoints; just as every Chief Executive Officer of any organisation is also judged by the people he recruits and promotes to high office. Therefore, we can compare governments by looking at the quality and quantity of their cabinet members.

Most Nigerians below the age of 50 would not know much about Babangida’s appointees for Ministers. I would urge them to go and Google their names and accomplishments. I will later on remind all of us of some of their unmatched enduring legacies which still form the bedrock of our governance and existence today. I am aware of those who want us to keep shedding tears on June 12, 1993. One of the crusaders for June 12, 1993 is now in charge. We have 48 Ministers. Below, let me present, one more time, IBB’s first cabinet in 1985 for comparison with what we have had since 1999:

1.Lt-General Alani Akinrinade – Agriculture,

2. Lt-Col A.T Ayuba — Communications

3. Maj-Gen. D. Y. Bali — Defence and Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff.

4. Prof Jubril Aminu — Education

5. Rear Admiral Patrick Koshoni – Employment, Labour and Productivity

6. Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi — External Affairs

7. Major-Gen. Mamman Vasta — Federal Capital Territory

8. Dr Kalu I Kalu — Finance

9. Alhaji Lawal Mala — Industries

10. Prof. Olikoye Ransome Kuti — Health

11. Lt. Col A. S Ukpo — Information

12. Lt Col J. N Shagaya — Internal Affairs

13. Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN — Justice

14. Alhaji A Rilwan Lukman — Mines and Power

15. Dr Chu S. P Okongwu — National Planning

16. Prof Tam David-West — Petroleum Resources

17. Lt-Col Ahmed Abdullahi – Social Development, Youths and Sports

18. Pro. Emmanuel Emovon — Science and Technology

19. Maj-Gen M.G. Nasko — Trade

20. Brig Gen J.I. Useni — Transport and Aviation

21. Maj-General Mamman Kontagora — Works and Housing

22. Air Vice-Marshal A I. Shekari

The cabinet was reshuffled about three times between 1985 and 1993; but on no occasion was the size more than 24 Ministers. Bear in mind that this was a military government over which we had no control; but under which the leader controlled himself in order to minimise the cost of governance at a time when Nigeria was not in such deep trouble as we are experiencing now. Yet, the sense of responsibility and patriotism was very strong.

Again, take a look at the balance in terms of religion, zones and ethnic nationalities. But, what was remarkable was the fact that even the Ministries that were not regarded as “juicy” left everlasting legacies. For instance, working together, the Ministers of Agriculture, Akinrinade, and Science and Technology, Emovon, gave us our Universities of Agriculture and Technology. The Ministry for Social Development, Youths and Sports gave us the National Commission for Women and the National Institute for Sports.

Two things separate Babangida’s cabinet members from any other one before and after it. First, each one of them was already a well-established achiever in his own area of endeavour; and each one had goals to achieve in his Ministry. I waded through all the Decrees passed by the IBB regime from 1985 to 1993 (at least those I could find – about 95 per cent) and it was astonishing that every Ministry listed above left at least three lasting legacies. Private airlines were first allowed to operate; FRSC was created and even breast feeding of babies was encouraged by law.

This year, I bring three Ministers into focus for comparison – the late Prince Justice Bola Ajibola, SAN, the late Major-General Mamman Kontagora and Kalu Idika Kalu, K-I-K.

Ajibola, who passed away recently after serving as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, was invited to join the World Court as a Justice. It is a honour reserved for less than three lawyers worldwide every ten years. You cannot buy the position and your country’s size or military or economic power cannot influence the appointment – only legal brilliance counts. Incidentally, Nigeria has been represented twice before – the late Justice Teslim Elias and Justice Udo Udoma (father of Distinguished Senator Udo Udoma). That summarises the exemplary quality of IBB’s Minister of Justice. Can anybody point to anybody appointed since 1999 who can be compared with the man who gave us over 250 decrees in six years? Malami? Don’t joke.

The late Maj-General Mamman Kontagora, with IBB’s encouragement, found the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, ten per cent completed by the Shagari government and totally ignored by the Buhari junta. He completed it in less than four years. It is perhaps the most useful contribution to the socio-economic life of Lagos State any government – military or civilian – has made. I challenge anybody to point to anything established by Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari which has served us so well. They can’t even maintain the bridge.

If there was an IBB Minister who makes me feel happy to be alive today, it must be K-I-K, Babangida’s Minister of Finance, a man stone-hearted by his convictions and who was the Father of the Value Added Tax, VAT. I was one of his foot soldiers and media gunners in the battle for VAT – which was opposed by Know-Nothing Labour leaders and academics – particularly the Socialists of Great Ife. It was a brutal struggle; and only God knows how K.I.K. managed to convince IBB to accept the idea and to get passed the VAT Act No. 102 of 1993.

History and Buhari have proved those opposed to VAT totally wrong. From 2015 to now, VAT has contributed close to 18 per cent of federally-collected revenue. Without VAT, Nigeria would be several trillion Naira more in debt today.

Kalu, before his appointment, was a World Bank Country Manager in South Korea – which benefited from his brilliant advice. In Nigeria, his hands were tied. Still he wriggled free enough to give us VAT. Only Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s debt relief effort came close in terms of lasting legacy. Today, we are so much more indebted than when she was Minister that some of our younger citizens are not even aware that we were once delivered from debt.

Again, I challenge anyone to point to any Finance Minister, since 1999, who left such indelible footprints on the sands of our time.

Finally, remember this, all the work from 1985 to 1993 was done with 22 to 24 Ministers. Can somebody list the accomplishments of the Buhari government with 44 Ministers? Now we are going to have 48!!! Only God can save us.

YOUR OFFICE IS IN LAGOS, IKOYI? THEN READ THIS

