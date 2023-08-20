Await a new beginning

By Funmi Komolafe

When a change occurs for the better, it is signals a new beginning. A change is simply put, an end to the old order and the commencement of a new order.

The birth of our Lord Jesus Christ has given Christians a new beginning.

An end came to the era of an eye for an eye. Christ brought us forgiveness, he brought us Grace. He brought us Mercy. Both of which have remained with us till now.

In our private lives, we desire miracles because we want a particular situation to change.

The question is, are you prepared to wait till the change comes?

As a couple waiting on the LORD for children, ask yourself, how long are you prepared to wait? If your answer is to wait till God answers you, then you are on the right path.

However, the time of waiting is not the time to do nothing.

Rather, it is the time to build yourself up spiritually.

That your marriage is still intact should give you hope. Never allow yourself to be pushed to take ungodly steps. The consequence may be disastrous.

Let’s look at an example of a person who lost all but still chose to wait on the Lord.

The story of Job should be a lesson to guide us all. Here was a man, who lost his property, lost his children indeed all that he had. Even his wife suggested that he should curse the Lord but he refused.

Job 14 vs. 14 ( KJV) : “ If a man die, shall he live again? all the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come”.

Verse 1 of Job 14 reminds us that: “ Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble”.

Simply put, the life of any human being, man or woman is full of trouble. It is filled with challenges that vary from one person to another.

A person may not have issues choosing a life partner but challenges may show up in the marriage.

It could be delay in child bearing or a series of miscarriage. It could even be financial constraint.

Brethren, if you have resolved to wait on the Lord, you need to seek His Grace to be able to wait on the Lord.

Waiting on the Lord is not just in the physical sense but also in the Spiritual.

Isaiah 40 vs. 31 tells us: “ But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”.

This Bible passage simply tells us that we need the empowerment of the Holy Spirit to be able to wait on the Lord.

The period of waiting is a demonstration of our hope. One that is hopeless cannot wait.

Romans 8 vs. 24 & 25 tells us: “ For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for?

But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it”.

While we wait, what do we do?

Worship, Pray and Wait. Adopt the strategy of WPW.

However, we need the Holy Spirit to guide us in adopting this strategy.

To be close to the Holy Spirit, we need to be holy. Simply put, avoid sinful acts.

We are told about the role of the Holy Spirit, in Romans 8 vs. 26: “ Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered”.

The particular challenge you want terminated in your life is expected to bring a change into your life.

Have you been called barren, have you been labeled single for life?

Has the challenge brought you humiliation and shame? Continue to wait. Ignore those who shame you because there is a word of God for those that genuinely waiting on the Lord.

Isaiah 61 vs. 7: “ For your shame ye shall have double; and for confusion they shall rejoice in their portion: therefore in their land they shall possess the double: everlasting joy shall be unto them”.

When change comes, joy would be your portion.

Brethren, this is the month of a new beginning. When a change comes to that situation in your life, you will testify to a new beginning.

Only recently in Lagos, we heard of a couple that had been waiting on the Lord for about 30 years, blessed with a set of twins.

The joy in their home and neighbour hood was quite visible. They didn’t need to invite people to see the glory of God manifest in their lives.

God appeared for them at a time that they had lost hope. Even their family members would have given up on them but there is a God that never gives up on us. Provided we remain with him.

Brethren, this testimony should give you hope.

How long have you been waiting for the fruit of the womb?

Micah 7 vs. 7: “ Therefore I will look unto the LORD; I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me”.

Brethren, you are waiting because you know you have a God that can hear you and answer your prayer.

King David, a man that experienced a lot of challenges especially that of enemy attacks wrote in Psalm 27 vs. 14: “ Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart; wait I say on the LORD”.

In a single sentence, he used the word “ wait” to make the message register.

God would not give up on you if you don’t give up on Him.

Brethren, you need inner strength to wait on the Lord.

I’ll share with you a simple prayer point that you may you use daily

“ O Lord, give me the grace to wait on you till my change comes”.

When you experience a new beginning, you would be called a new name. Your change would not be covered. You wouldn’t even need to announce it, the change would announce itself.

This is confirmed in Isaiah 62 vs. 2: “ And the Gentiles shall see thy righteousness, and all kings thy glory; and thou shall be called a new name which the mouth of the LORD shall name”.

Change ushers in a new beginning, it gives you a new name and joy that cannot be hidden.

The couple I mentioned earlier got a new name. People began to call them parents of twins.

Brethren if you desire to have a change, if you truly desire a new beginning, you must be prepared to wait.

Hannah waited patiently and she got a result that permanently shut the mouth of her mockers.

Brethren remain hopeful with prayers and worship. What God would do for you would surprise you.

Remember, God releases special babies to women that have had long delays.

If you have any doubt, remember, Isaac, Samuel, Samson or John the Baptist. Each of them had something unique because they were children from women that experienced long delays.

As you wait on the Lord in prayer and worship, the living God would surprise you in Jesus name.

Every soon the words of Psalm 126 vs. 1&2: When the LORD turned again the captivity of Zion; we were like them that dream.

Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing, then said they among the heathen. The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

In this month a new beginning, God would fill your mouth with laughter in Jesus name.