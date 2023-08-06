Atiku celebrates Arsenal win over City, insists team ready for next season

By Efosa Taiwo

Former Vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has celebrated Arsenal’s Community Shield win against Man City.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections insisted on the back of the win that the team is ready for the new season.

Arsenal thrashed 2023 Premier League champions Man City 4-1 on penalty to win the Community Shield for the 17th time after a dramatic 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Cole Palmer put City in front with a curling attempt, but a persistent Arsenal kept knocking that ultimately yielded to an equaliser in stoppage time to extend the game to a penalty shootout.

Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Fabio Viera all converted their respective penalties for Arsenal, whereas Man City only converted one and missed two others.

Aaron Ramsdale rose up to be Arsenal’s hero on the day after saving the last penalty from City midfielder Rodri

Reacting to the victory, Atiku, a staunch Arsenal fan, noted how persistence paid off for Arsenal.

He also stressed that Gunners are ready for the new season.

He wrote, “Arsenal seems quite ready to hit the ground running this season. Persistence pays. Congratulations, @Arsenal. -AA #ARSMCI👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Arsenal fans took to the comment section of the tweet to join him in celebration of the win and anticipation for the new season.