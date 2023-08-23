At Arctic Controls, we’re also about empowerment — Muyiwa

The Business Manager of Arctic Controls Ltd, Victory Muyiwa, has said the firm was not just about technology, but also driven by empowerment.

Muyiwa said that in the firms’ ever-evolving landscape of technology, pioneer smart home automation solutions, chilly landscapes, making homes and businesses smarter, more efficient, and comfortable, it was easy to forget that empowerment was vital.

In statement by Arctic Controls to newsmen, the firm said although it was founded under the guiding principle of using technology to solve real-world issues in 2020, “we provide comprehensive smart automation training for both wired and wireless systems. This training is accessible to engineers, smart automation installers, tech enthusiasts, and students alike, and it includes a three-month mentorship program, marking us as the exclusive HDL training center in West Africa.

“This commitment to education reflects our belief that knowledge is the key to unlocking the full potential of modern automation systems.”

Still speaking on the empowerment side, the statement quoted Arctic Controls’ Business Manager, Victory Muyiwa, as saying “Our most significant achievement has been establishing the first HDL home automation training center in West Africa. We firmly believe in the power of education to drive innovation and create a future where smart living is accessible to all.

“Efficiency is everything to us. We’re dedicated to offering exceptional and prompt services to all our clients. Our goal is to make life easier and more enjoyable through smart automation.”

The statement added that their mission was clear from the start: to untangle the complexities of smart wireless switches and to provide seamless integration of all smart devices and security systems into a single device. “With a vision to enhance modern living, the company ventured into the realm of smart automation, with the ultimate goal of making people’s lives better,” it added.

At the heart of their journey lies their collaboration with HDL, a renowned global automation brand. This partnership has enabled Arctic Controls to usher West Africa to a new era of intelligent living. They represent HDL as a distributor, offering state-of-the-art smart installations for both residential and commercial spaces. Not stopping there, they extend their expertise to security systems, conferencing solutions, audio systems, private and commercial cinema setups, and even alternative energy installations.

“Currently,” it added, “Arctic Controls is working on 16 ongoing smart automation projects, a testament to their dedication and passion for redefining modern living. We are also gearing up to expand our horizons, offering both wired and wireless automation systems that contribute to energy conservation. Our smart home solutions come with a generous five-year warranty, instilling confidence in the quality of their offerings.”