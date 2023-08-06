Arsenal vs Man City: We know what to do to win — Arteta

By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has said his side are aware of what to do to get a win in Sunday’s Community Shield clash.

The Gunners will be squaring off against the league champions with memories of how they capitulated to the Citizens on the table last season still fresh.

However, Arteta, full of plaudits for the City side, fancied his team’s chances against the Citizens.

The Spaniard said his team are aware of exactly what to do for victory on Sunday in Wembley.

“We’re very excited to play a final and have the opportunity to win a trophy against a team that is the team to beat. They were the best team in Europe last season, and we know what the standards and are how we need to win the game, but we’re very excited.

“They’ve shown their consistency over the years and they merit respect from everybody for what they’ve done. If you want to challenge for that championship you know the total points that you’re going to be needing and that’s unheard of in this league for the last 100 years. So that’s the standard and if you want to be there, you know what you have to do.”