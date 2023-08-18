Aregbesola’s mega schools useless – Osun education commissioner

Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole has described mega schools built by the Rauf Aregbesola’s administration as not useful without appropriate input.

Addressing newsmen at the State Ministry of Education complex on Friday to discuss the state’s preparation for an education summit, he said the gigantic schools are now rotting away because there is no pragmatic maintenance policy to maintain the structures.

According to him, as a lawmaker, I had challenged the then governor that the mega schools demand a whole lot of infrastructure but he did not listen. However, our government will look at how to best put the structures to use after the summit.

“Many of the newly built schools by Oyinlola were destroyed. Look at the gigantic schools now are useless, by the grace of God we are going to sit down to look into those that are rotting and do something about it.

“The Aregbesola regime built infrastructure without thinking of its maintenance. The contractors have gotten their money and gone now, what of the maintenance of those edifices, it is a problem now. We are going to look for ways of making judicious use of those structures”.

Speaking, the summit Chairman, Professor Oyesoji Aremu, said the summit would bring every stakeholder together, including the political class with a view to give political will to the outcome.

“The summit will be conducted in both English and Yoruba to ensure that everyone has an input, including religious leaders, traditionalists, politicians, students, teachers among others. At the end, we want the outcome to be properly implemented”, he said.