‘Are you well?’ Actor Van Vicker questions 45-yr-old men yet to settle down

Popular Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has questioned the sanity of men at the age of 45 who still engage in talks about their future love and marriage.

The thespian implied that men within such bracket should be fully settled matrimonially.

Vicker, fondly called the young godfather, said men guilty of such romantic talks should question their sanity.

He said, “You’re 45 and you’re talking about your future love and marriage?

“I mean, I get it. But you sure say you well? At 45? Come on now.”

Recall the actor recently shared his thought on how best to maintain a long-lasting relationship.

According to the actor, sharing income and expenses with your partner is vital for a happy marriage.

He said,” People always say communication I agree, but for me, I think one of the greatest way to stay together is not to separate your income and expenses.

“Being open about your source of income and money is one of the greatest way to stay together. Spend it together, project it together, bring it in together or, if one person is bringing it in, be open about it.”