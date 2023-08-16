APC Group to Tinubu: Appoint Minister from Kaduna South

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Kaduna State has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a Minister from the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

The group in a statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Koli, APC Chairman Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State,on behalf of Kaduna State critical Stakeholders, stated that with the purported withdrawal of interest by former Governor El-Rufai, it would be good to look for another person from Kaduna South Senatorial District for fair representation.

“We under the auspices of Kaduna state APC critical stakeholders comprising of both serving and former APC Local Government Party Chairmen, Zonal Party Executives, State Party Executives and other critical stakeholders across the state wish to lend our voices to the numerous calls and concerns to the President, His Excellency,Ahmed Bola Tinubu to consider the Kaduna South Senatorial District (Zone 3) for a Ministerial slot nomination in which the former Governor of Kaduna state,Mal.Nasiru El-Rufa’i willingly withdraw his interest to serve in that capacity.”

“While it is unfortunate that Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i as our Leader who was initially endorsed by all the Party leadership and critical stakeholders in the state as the favorite nominee, but later withdrew his interest,it is therefore our passionate appeal that the Kaduna South Senatorial District for the sake of fair representation be given this opportunity to fill in the gap haven been left out of the ministerial appointment since the inception of the APC Government since 2015 till date.”

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that we have competent people such as Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa, the current Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission, NPC, with a very rich resume for public affairs and is fit beyond any doubt to serve squarely in this regards. His nomination would best perfect the “round peg in a round hole” slogan.”

“Dr.Abdulmalik Durunguwa have been one of the engine rooms that have been servicing, nurturing,and powering the party not only in the zone but the entire state since its inception as this could be attested by the numerous calls by Party loyalists across boards. And if Mr.President would harken to the call of many Kaduna state citizens to replace Malam El-Rufa’i with Durunguwa,he should be rest assured that whatever leadership qualities he seeks from the former is embedded too in the latter as he is his replica in both ability and intellectual capacity,” they assured.

“This is a passionate appeal to Mr.President to consider this sincere request so that the zone too which is also a part of the golden goose that lays the golden eggs for our great Party,the APC,in the state should feel a sense of belonging on the national platform. And with Durunguwa as our nominee, be rest assured Mr.President that you and the people of Kaduna state would be made proud.”

“For all that care to know,that in the Kaduna South Senatorial District, the APC has a greater representation and presence at the grassroots with it controlling 60 to 70 percent leadership at the Local Government levels.This rules out any argument in its favor as a “no APC favorable zone”. Infact the many roles played by the likes of Durungwa at the last general election had the zone with good outing which secured our victory for the state number one seat. So it is only reasonable to reteirate further that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander,” they added.