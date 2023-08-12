Anita Joseph dragged for shading BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, CeeC

By Benjamin Njoku

Curvy actress Anita Joseph was slammed days back after shading Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate CeeC for claiming to be a virgin in a post she made on Instagram.

In the post, Anita wrote “You said you’re a virgin, yet you keep allowing yourself to get Fi*** d. It has opened oh, easy now Shallom.”

However, slamming Anita’s post, via the comment session, a follower, Ifeoma Obiajuru dragged the actress for commenting on what does not concern her. She reminded the actress about how she kept mum, while her colleague, Angela Okorie was busy dragging her weeks back on social media.

“Na for small Ceec matter you get to talk. You get involved in things that don’t concern you. But when Angela Okorie was busy dragging you left and right you didn’t come out to defend yourself. She even talked about how you swallowed a lizard and you still did not talk. Something that has to do with you, you lied that you no longer reply to people that drag you because of your husband. Now, it’s CeeC’s turn and you didn’t remember that you have a husband again.”

Another follower Ivwurie Sonia added “Always striving to dwell in negativity. That was how you caused trouble in 2018, while forming mama fowl igniting fire between small girls. The girls are living their lives peacefully but you are jumping from one prayer house to another, seeking peace that you will never get.” During the 2018 BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ edition, CeeC had told Tobi that she was a virgin. Alex recalled the claim while in a chat with Pere last Friday.