Angry protesters pull down National Assembly gate, storm premises

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

Angry protesters of the Labour unions protesting the hike in fuel prices and other policies of President Tinubu’s government on Wednesday pulled down one of the gates of the National Assembly complex in Abuja and forced their way into the premises.

The protest led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo to the parliament, had led hundreds of protesters who forced their way into the complex after the security operatives stationed at the gate declined them access.

The Chief of the Senate, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), who addressed the protesters, received the written demands of the labour unions and promised that their demands would be looked into .

….details soon