Anambra wins gold, silver, at national schools taekwondo competition

Taekwondo

By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University HIgh School, Awka, have won gold and silver medals in the just concluded Inspector General of Police Taekwondo Championship held in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

UNIZIK High School represented the state in the competition.

The winners, Moneme Benedict Ozioma and Moneme Hillary, who incidentally are brothers, won the gold medal in the junior category and silver medal respectively.

Similarly, Odinaka Oranye and Chibuike Oranye won the gold medal for junior team event.

The Principal of UNIZIK High School, Mrs. Isreal Atinuke, who described the feat as dream come true, attributed the victory to the unwavering enthusiasm of the school’s Health and Physical Education teacher, Mrs Ogbujiagba Juliet who encouraged the students in sports and involved the school management in every sporting event to ensure there is no hitch of any kind.

According to her, engaging young people in sporting activities was one sure way of shifting their focus from multiplicity of social vices of their time.

While congratulating the winners, the Principal urged them to keep the fire burning by working harder to sustain the victory and challenged other students to discover their own talents and potentials and harness them.

She added: ” Our children have made us proud and done noble to the state. We got the only two gold medals, though one of the gold medal was in a team play.

“We also got two out of four silver medals and one bronze out of the only two bronze medals. We were the major contributing factor to Anambra success in the championship tournament.

“I feel so excited and fulfilled by the feat of our students. I see their success as a dream fulfilled.

“It has always been my dream since I assumed office as the Principal of UHS to device a means of gearshift mechanism which will be a socioeconomic model for achieving national social security through youth participation in mental and diverse sports tournament.

“My advice to the contestants is to keep the fire burning and not to live in past glory. They have won for this year; they should work harder to sustain the victory and continue to win.

“To other students, I encourage them to discover their own talent/potential in sports and other areas of career or vocation. No single individual on earth is without a talent. It takes only the diligent to discover and harness it.

“Besides, our children needs to be delivered from the multiplicity of social vices of their time and one of the ways of achieving this is to actively engage them in areas like sports.”