Allowance: N2 million too small for senator – Ogun PDP Senatorial candidate, Aderinokun

By Miftaudeen Raji

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun Central Senatorial District, David Aderinokun said N2 million is too small as holiday allowance for a Nigerian senator.

Aderinokun stated this in a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday.

He stated, “The 2m that was given to senators isn’t a big deal. It is even too small for a senator. What can a family man do with 2m Naira($2k). Why are we making it a big deal.

“But they shouldn’t have made it public. Making it public is a bit insensitive to plight of Nigerians,” he added.

The 2m that was given to senators isn’t a big deal. It is even too small for a senator. What can a family man do with 2m Naira($2k). Why are we making it a big deal. But they shouldn't have made it public. Making it public is a bit insensitive to plight of Nigerians. — David O Aderinokun (@daderinokun) August 15, 2023

Recall that the Senate President Godwill Akpabio, during a special plenary session of the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, had informed the senators that the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, had wired money into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

Akpabio had said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…,”

The Senate President’s statement met with interruptions from the senators, who were apparently dissatisfied with Akpabio’s public disclosure.

Akpabio, however, took a pause as he withdrew the statement, while he rephrased the information.

“In order to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return,” Akpabio said in the alternative to calm down frayed nerves.