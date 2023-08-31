Alaafin Stool: Isese Assembly charges Makinde, kingmakers to select credible candidate

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

The Isese Welfare Association (IWA), has called on Governor ‘Seyi Makinde who has the the appointing authority on enthronement of traditional rulers in the state, as well as kingmakers in Oyo town to pick among the contestants for the Alaafin throne, the most credible candidate that will be ready to identify with the traditional (Iṣeṣe) religion.

The association, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Thursday, called for a choice of Alaafin that will not only openly identify with the Yoruba Indigenous religion like the immediate past monarch of the town, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, but also protect the interests of practitioners, among other religions he will be presiding over in the ancient town.

The statement, which was signed by group’s National Coordinator, Barr. Aderemi Ifaoleepin Aderemi and Secretary-General, Ifagbenuola Popoola, urged Makinde and the Oyo-Mesi to speed up the selection process and fill the vacant throne of Alaafin, as whoever mounts the throne will be globally-revered among other traditional rulers in Nigeria.

The association known in Nigeria as Isese Assembly said: “We implore the Oyo-Mesi, who are the Kingmakers to make sure that whoever that is selected or chosen to be the next Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́ must be Ìṣẹ̀ṣe inclined cum Ìṣẹ̀ṣe lover; and who is ready to openly identify with Ìsese as a Yoruba indigenous religion.”

“That the appointing authority who is the Governor of Oyo State should graciously appoint any eminently qualified candidate that will not only openly identify with Iṣeṣe religion, but, also help to promote the unique traditional practices in Oyo Alaafin, always.”

“Further, we implore whoever wishes to be next Alaafin to also have in mind that, the stool is meant for someone who will always respect and cherish Iseee.”

The body lauded the state government and kingmakers in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government, for arriving at a seamless process in picking a new Aseyin of Iseyin.

They called on the Aseyin-designate, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola to embrace Yoruba traditional practices in order for him to enjoy and last on the throne, adding that only the Yoruba culture, tradition, and belief system embodies equality and peaceful cohabitation among the residents.