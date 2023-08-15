Al-Hilal to pay Neymar £430k on each social media post promoting Saudi Arabia

Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal will be paying the Brazilian midfielder, Neymar, a huge sum of £430,000 for every social media post used to promote Saudi Arabia.

The package was included in the £130 million-per-year contract that would see him move from the French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, Daily Mail said.

The 31-year-old former Barcelona star is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi club, having completed his medical on Monday.

Neymar will be the latest big move to Saudi with a £73 million contract following the like of Cristiano Ronaldo, N’golo Kanté, Riyad Mahrez, and current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema.

The Daily Mail reported the PSG star will collect £430,000 for every post or story that promotes Saudi Arabia on social media.

He currently has 62.5 million followers on Twitter, now X, and 212 million followers on Instagram.

According to the report, the deal also offers him a private plane and an opulent house for himself and his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi accompanied by a range of housekeepers and support staff.

Neymar secured a move from Camp Nou to PSG in a €222 million (£200.5 million) deal in 2017 and netted 118 times in 173 games, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies.