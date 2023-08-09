Akpabio names 50 APC senators, 18 PDP, 4 LP, 2 SDP, 1 APGA as committee chairmen

Senate President, Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FOLLOWING the unveiling of the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the seventy- four Standing Committees of the Senate by the President, Senator Godswill Akpabio late Monday night, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is holding on to more of the juicy Committees.

With the composition of chairmanship of the Committees, both the grade one Committees and others, the APC has fifty chairmanship positions, just as the Peoples Democratic Party has 18 chairmanship positions, 4 for the Labour Party, the two Social Democratic Party Senators 2 position and the only All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA Senator, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South got the chairmanship position for Power.

However, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP which has two senators could not secure any Committee chairman.

At the moment, the ruling APC has 59 Senators; the PDP has 36 Senators; the Labour Party, LP has 8 Senators; the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has 2 Senators; the Social Democratic Party, SDP has 2 Senators while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the Young Progressives Party, YPP with one Senator each.

The Juicy and grade one Committees chaired by the APC are Committees of Appropriations, Senate Services, Interior, Defence, Army, Constitution Review, Finance, Aviation, Agriculture, Marine Transport, FCT, and Foreign Affairs.

Others are Banking, Insurance; Judiciary, Downstream Petroleum, Local, Foreign Debts, Navy, INEC, National Security and Intelligence; Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, and Privatisation, among others.

Akpabio announced that the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North in line with the tradition of the Senate, chairs the Constitution Amendment Committee; Interior is chaired by Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North; Downstream Petroleum, Jide Ipisagba, APC, Ondo; North; Defence, Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North; Aviation, Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North; Capital Market, Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West; Establishment and Public Services, Cyril Fasuyi, APC, Ekiti North; Appropriations, Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, APC, Ogun West; andbFinance, Musa Mohammed Sani, APC, Niger East.

Others are Banking Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Abiru Adeyokunbo, APC, Lagos East; Army, Abdulaziz Yaradua, APC, Katsina Central; Cooperation and Integration NEPAD, Yau Sahabi, APC, Zamfara North, Culture and Tourism, Ishaku Elisha, APC, Adamawa North; Ibrahim Bomai, APC, Yobe South, FCT , Sani Bello, APC, Niger North, Foreign Affairs), Mustapha Saliu, APC, Kwara Central, Agriculture and Rural Development; Wasiu, APC, Lagos Central, Marine Transport.

Others are Aliyu Wammako, APC, Sokoto North, Local and Foreign Debts , Afolabi Salisu, APC, Ogun Central, ( ICT and Cyber Crime; Alli Sharafadeen, APC, Oyo South, INEC); Abubakar Sadiku Ohere, APC, Kogi Central, Local Content

Other APC lawmakers are Senators Umar Shehu, APC, Bauchi South ( National Security and Intelligence ) , Gbenga Daniel, APC, Ogun East, Navy, Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West, Senate Services; Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central, Inter-Parliamentary Affairs), Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North ( Privatisation), and Mohammed Tahir Monguno, APC, Borno North, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Abubakar Yari, APC, Zamfara, Water Resources, among others.

Other chairmen of Committees as announced by Akpabio are; Airforce, Godiya Akwashiki, SDP, Nasarawa North; Anti Corruption and Financial Crimes, Udende Emmanuel (PDP), Ecology and Climate change, Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West; Housing and Urban Development, Aminu Tambuwal, PDP, Sokoto; Public Accounts, Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, SDP, Nasarawa West; Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South; Diaspora and NGO, Victor Umeh, LP, Anambra Central; Drugs and Narcotics, Dankwambo Ibrahim, PDP, Gombe; Employment and Productivity, Diket Plang, PDP, Plateau; Education Basic and Secondary, Lawan Adamu Usman, PDP, Kaduna Central; Akintunde Yunus, Environment; Allwell Iheanacho; Federal Character and Governmental Affairs; Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Gas; Banigo Ipalibom PDP, Rivers, Health.

Others are Etang Williams ( Petroleum Upstream; Sadik Umar, Trade and Investment) and Osita Ngu,,olid Minerals; Dandutse Muntari ( Tertiary Education and TETFUND), Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra, States and Local Government Affairs; Benson Agadaga,, Oil and Gas Host Communities; Abdulhamid Maikori, Police Affairs; Francis Fadahunsi, Industries; Adamu Aliero, PDP, Kebbi Central; Land Transportation; Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central, National Identity and Population Commission) and Yahaya Abdullahi, PDP, Kebbi North,mNational Planning and Economic Affairs.

Others are Senators Mpigi Barinada, PDP, Rivers, Niger Delta; Monday Ogberu,m Public Procurement, Titus Zam, APC, Benue, Rules and Business;; Eze Emeka ( Information and National Orientation), Mohammed Tahir Monguno ( Judiciary , Human Rights and Legal Matters ) , Yemi Adaramodu ( Youth and Sports; Ireti Kingibe, LP, FCT, Women Affairs; Aminu Iya Abbas, Science and Technology) and David Jimkuta, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation

Also listed as Chairmen of committees are senators Ibrahim Lamido ( Primary Health Care Development and Disease Control; Yemi Adaramodu ( Media and Public Affairs as well as that Sports and Youth

Development; Musa Madobi, Legislative Compliance Aliyu Bilbis, PDP, Zamfara Central, Communication; and Asuquo Ekpenyong ( NDDC), Francis Ezenwa ( NASENI).