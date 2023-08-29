Ailing Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur hits a return to Colombia’s Camila Osorio during the US Open tennis tournament women’s singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 29, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur overcame a medical scare to battle into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets defeat of Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

Jabeur, chasing a first Grand Slam crown after three agonising defeats in finals since 2022, opened her US Open campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 29-year-old looked to be struggling during a tense first set, complaining to the chair umpire that she was having difficulty breathing after Osorio fought back from 4-1 down to level at 4-4.

Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set, and appeared to have her blood pressure taken during a timeout.

She then rallied to take the first set and appeared to poised to clinch victory after holding two match points in the second set while 5-3 up.

However Osorio rallied to stave off defeat, and went on to level at 5-5 after breaking Jabeur.

Jabeur broke back immediately to take a 6-5 lead but was then broken once again to send the second set to a tie break.

Jabeur proved too strong for Osorio in the breaker, however, and will now face the Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova in the second round.