Africa’s first AppHaus debuts

By Juliet Umeh

A NETWORK of community of global locations AppHaus, driven by SAP and its partner, EPI-USE launches.

SAP is a technology strategy that helps every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise while EPI-USE is the world’s largest and most experienced independent AAP human resource, payroll specialist.

Chief Operating Officer at SAP Africa, Tracy Bolton, said the opening of Africa’s first AppHaus is a landmark moment for innovation within the continent’s SAP ecosystem. Bolton said: “Through the expert guidance of our valued partners at EPI-USE and by leveraging SAP’s skills and technology, we hope to support African organisations as they explore innovative solutions to some of the great challenges of our time. We look forward to working with EPI-USE as they apply AppHaus methodologies in service of innovation over the coming years.”

Technical AppHaus Lead at EPI-USE, Jhani Coetzee, also said: “The AppHaus’ human-centred approach and SAP’s Business Technology Platform combine to help companies deliver innovation in a systematic, efficient, and effective way.

“Our dedicated team is ready to help African enterprises develop innovative solutions to their business and innovation challenges.”

“Africa’s first AppHaus is a 250m dedicated space that can host workshops for up to 50 people and includes four separate meeting areas.

“Moveable design-thinking tables, and walls which can be written on, support the hands-on approach that is unique to an AppHaus experience. The room set-up can be adapted to suit clients’ individual needs.”

In the view of the Board Chairman, African SAP User Group, Duke Mathebula, “By leveraging design-led innovation centres such as the newly launched APPHAUS at Epi-Use Labs, customers gain access to a user-centric approach, co-creation opportunities, and expert guidance from skilled professionals. “This initiative accelerates project development, supports digital transformation, and facilitates networking within the Africa SAP community. Epi-Use Labs is showing their commitment to SAP’s strategy to empower African businesses with tailored solutions and their dedication to advancing innovation on the continent.”

Coetzee added that clients engaging with the local AppHaus have the opportunity to be part of a unique experience.

“Customers can host their workshops at a lodge in the Madikwe Game Reserve and augment their AppHaus experience with life-centred design in the African bushveld.

“We believe this will be particularly valuable for companies exploring innovation in sustainability, by creating an opportunity to draw inspiration directly from nature. This is an offering completely unique to Africa and will allow clients to understand the bigger picture of their developed solutions and innovation initiatives.”