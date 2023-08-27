Actress, Evia Simon celebrates birthday with cryptic message

By Ayo Onikoyi

August 22nd is always a special day in the life of Ace Nollywood actress, Evia Simon as it is her birthday. When she added another year on Tuesday, the curvaceous actress unleashed her alluringly captivating sexuality on social media to the delight of her followers and fans. She served a dose of her glorious womanness in different shades and shapes of awesomeness.

However, the actress while thanking God for another breath of life appeared to have encapsulated her acting journey in a cryptic message on her Instagram [page.

She writes, “I can’t thank God enough for the woman I have become, for the battles unseen , for the late night tears , for the pains . For the breakdown and for everything I have been through God came through for me . Sometimes, when I feel weak and want to give up, God always shows up. Thank you for your never-ending love towards me, thank you for making me see another beautiful year.”

Evia Simon has become an ace Nollywood actress, not by taking the elevator or by any special swing of a wand, but by a dint of hard work, taking the stairs and savouring every each step and waiting in line like all that truly toiled to the top of the ladder.

From featuring in many films, the curvy, sultry actress has become a producer and calling the shots of her own productions.