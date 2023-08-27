Actress, Destiny Amaka makes strong case for broke, poor men

By Ayo Onikoyi

Most women don’t appreciate poor men, believing they are failures who have made nothing of their lives. In fact, most actresses, on this page or somewhere else, have openly declared they can never have anything to do with broke/poor men as they can’t take care of their needs. But a Nollywood/Ghollywood actress, Destiny Amaka has other ideas, showing empathy and understanding while holding a brief for the poor fellas.

In her words: ‘It hurts me when I hear people pulling down broke or poor guys. Even worse, comparing them to the men in the West. Yes, there is exception of the lazy men but living here in Nigeria for nine years now, I can confidently tell you that Nigerian young men are the most hard working people I know. It is unfortunate that we have a system that is set up for them to fail. No equal job opportunities. I have met many talented boys/men who just don’t know how to earn money, where to start, who to turn to for help and guidance, and all are sitting on wasted talent.”

She continues, “Poverty or wealth is not measured by hard work. If you are a young man trying to make ends meet in this jungle called Nigeria, pat yourself on the back. I pray you never lose hope or courage. I pray you meet your destiny helpers. If these men had half of the opportunities as the others do abroad, this country would be in a better state.”

Destiny Amaka is an English/French born actress of a Nigerian father, who started acting in England at the age of 4. She has been working as an On-Air-Personality at AIM Consulting, owners of CoolFM, WazobiaFM, Nigerian Info, WazobiaMaxTV shortly after she returned to Nigeria in 2012.