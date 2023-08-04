4m students sit on bare floor in Kano; 400 schools have one teacher — Commissioner

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa said the state has over four million students sitting on bare floors while 400 schools have only one teacher per school.

Doguwa made this known during a meeting with staff of five agencies under the ministry held at Rumfa College, Kano.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, the Commissioner explained that the revelation was based on an investigation made so far and a situation he described as pathetic.

According to the Commissioner, the state is taking serious measures to bring all the possible changes in both the primary and secondary education system of the state.

“As part of this measure, we noticed that most of our Zonal Offices are filled up with competent staff who are supposed to teach in the classroom but are there doing nothing. As of now, no Zonal office under any agency should get more than 22 staff while the rest must be reposted to classrooms based on merit and profession.

“It is very sad to note that just in Kano North, there are over 400 Schools with only one teacher per School,” the Commissioner lamented.

Doguwa maintained that the present administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf attaches more priority to the education sector as it has set aside 49% of its 2023 budget allocation on education to revitalize the sector considering it’s position as the backbone of human development.

The Commissioner explained that just recently, the administration had paid over 1.3 billion naira for the settlement of 57,000 Students who sat for the NECO, WEAC and NBAIS examinations.

On the issue of Principal/Directorship, Doguwa said the ministry is going to pass a circular that bans using Principal Director, stressing that “You either be a Principal or Director because the position of Principal is equally very important”.

He however reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sanitize private school operations in the state, pointing out that the administration would no longer allow posting of public school teachers to private school and any officer found wanting should be furnished accordingly.

“We are changing the entire registration system of private schools to be online. So from now on, no person shall use his personal account to register any private school and doing that violates our rules and regulations,” Doguwa stated.

The Commissioner assured the staff of the government’s commitment to improving their working condition, urging them to make use of their vast experiences to ensure that the education sector achieves greater success.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on vocational and education Alh. Habib Hassan El-Yakub implored wealthy individuals in the state to complement the effort of the present administration to improve the education sector.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Hajiya Kubra Imam explained that the meeting was organized to discuss on several issues regarding the state education sector and how to improve the system.

In his closing remarks, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board, Dr. Kabiru Ado Zakirai urged the staff to join hands together in actualizing the new policies and programmes introduced by the present administration to revitalise the sector.