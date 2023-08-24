41 killed as Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists clash in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 41 fighters from the Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihd, Boko Haram, and the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, including their commanders were killed during an infighting in the North East of Borno State.

It was gathered that the ISWAP terrorists, who came on several canoes, attacked the Bakoura Buduma-led faction of Boko Haram terrorists in the axis of Duguri in Kukawa Local Government Area.

Kukawa in Northern Borno senatorial district is about 130km from Maiduguri, the state capital.

According by Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, region yesterday: “The bloody encounter left 41 fighters dead on both sides including commanders of the group.”

Makama said ISWAP dealt a heavy blow on the Boko Haram terrorists, leaving many of their commanders killed.

The source listed some of the dead commanders to include Modu Kayi, Abbah Musa, Isa Muhammed, Ibrahim Ali, Kanai Zakariya, Bula Salam, Isuhu Alhaji Umaru, Dogo Salman and Abdulrahman Malam Musa among others.

Clashes between Boko Haram and ISWAP have become increasingly common and intense especially in Borno State’s Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad region.

The ISWAP terrorists are said to be having an upper hand following defection of one Abou Idris, a former chief of operations of Boko Haram, who joined ISWAP group to fight his former group, Boko Haram.